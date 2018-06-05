Poetry in Form: Sestina

All formal poetry employs some form of repetition. Human beings have an natural affinity for repetition. Our world, of course, repeats the cycle of the seasons and the cycle of sunrise and sunset. The first sound we ever hear is our mother’s heart beating in a predictable, repetitive rhythm. We like to hear the same songs and stories over and over again.

Maybe it’s my affinity for repetition that leads me to make the same mistakes over and over again!

Sestinas don’t have to repeat a rhythm or meter or rhyme scheme. They only need to repeat the same end-words in six stanzas of six lines each, and then include the six end words in a three-line envoi at the end of the poem. It sounds easier than adhering to a strict meter and rhyme pattern, but I agree with a poet-friend who said “the sestina is the road to insanity.” Try it at your peril.

Here’s one that was published earlier this year in Stirring. The repeated words are killing, understand, might, case, keep, and manage. You can give yourself more flexibility with this form if you choose words that have more than one meaning. The sestina form seemed to fit my subject: scientific experiments which seek to create a reproducible result. This issue of Stirring was edited by Caseyrenee Lopez.

Destructive Sampling

We do it in 10×10 meter plots, killing

the hemlocks to understand

what loss and succession might

look like, in case

the wooly adelgid keeps

advancing north. Will we manage

the loss the way we manage

these plots, in incremements — killing

slowly, girdling tree trunks to keep

the sap from rising up? Will we understand

what makes each tree’s case

unique? One girdled hemlock might

die over winter, another might

hang on for years, or even manage

grim survival. They run on tree-time, a case

of willingness to wait. Killing

them slowly may help us understand

which life forms will keep

rising up as the hemlocks keep

dying. But how might

we predict any outcome? Under one stand

of hemlocks, we manage

insect collection with pitfall traps and a killing/

preserving solution encased

in plastic. To monitor cases

of deer-browse impact, we keep

exclosures so the deer won’t kill

the regrowth. We create scenarios: we might

lose the south, the north, but manage

the east, the west, as we understand

them now, or seasons as we understand

them. Should someone make the case

that time’s advance prohibits managing

the future, that we can’t keep

up with change? That it’s silly to insist we might

keep the old growth safe, once the killing

insects manage to come north? What might

keep us safe when the world changes? Or help us understand

experiments’ results, in case we keep on killing?